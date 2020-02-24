Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) is Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,954 shares during the quarter. Solaredge Technologies accounts for approximately 2.8% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.85% of Solaredge Technologies worth $39,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.54.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $5.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.93. 75,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,081. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.06. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $143.73.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $721,105.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,546,475.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total transaction of $503,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,534,421.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,202 shares of company stock worth $14,803,503 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.