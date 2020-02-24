Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Watson now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $13.11 on Monday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

