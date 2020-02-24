Solaris (XLR) Market Capitalization Hits $347,370.00

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, Solaris has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Solaris has a market cap of $347,370.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solaris coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, OOOBTC, Cryptohub and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000254 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XLR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,808,664 coins and its circulating supply is 1,808,657 coins. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin. Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Solaris can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Kucoin, Cryptohub, OOOBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

