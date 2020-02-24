Soma Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,045.00 (SCT)

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, Soma has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Soma has a total market capitalization of $136,274.00 and approximately $1,045.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soma token can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Soma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00045230 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00066213 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000971 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,642.70 or 0.99954428 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00071439 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000854 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000452 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Soma Profile

Soma (CRYPTO:SCT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Soma’s official website is soma.co.

Soma Token Trading

Soma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Soma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Soma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.