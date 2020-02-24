Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Share Price

News articles about National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. National Energy Services Reunited earned a news impact score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NESR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

NESR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 262,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,422. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

