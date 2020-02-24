SophiaTX (SPHTX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $16,714.00

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One SophiaTX token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bit-Z, Liquid and Hotbit. SophiaTX has a market capitalization of $626,559.00 and approximately $16,714.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SophiaTX has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00047846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00492365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $627.16 or 0.06569496 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00062754 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00026738 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010233 BTC.

About SophiaTX

SophiaTX (SPHTX) is a token. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject.

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Liquid, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

