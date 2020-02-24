Soto Matthew G. De Buys 1,000 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Soto Matthew G. De purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $24,500.00.

Soto Matthew G. De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Soto Matthew G. De acquired 730 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $17,702.50.

On Friday, February 14th, Soto Matthew G. De acquired 1,101 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $26,699.25.

NASDAQ:MPB traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.50. 13,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,861. The company has a market cap of $199.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $29.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.89.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

