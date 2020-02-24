SparksPay (SPK) Market Capitalization Reaches $7,302.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $7,302.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000090 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 91.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

