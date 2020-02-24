SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Holdings Trimmed by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,939 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.86. The company had a trading volume of 15,073,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,438,926. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.78. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.55 and a 1-year high of $110.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4684 per share. This represents a $5.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.