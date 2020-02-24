SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Holdings Cut by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 61,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 165.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 175,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 109,006 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 64.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 63,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 24,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.82. 84,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,148. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $27.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1261 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

