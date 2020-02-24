SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Willingdon Wealth Management

Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 3.0% of Willingdon Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.12. 27,082,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,257,496. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $158.53.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.