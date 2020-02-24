SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,295,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 12.44% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $105,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,609 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 771,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,595,000 after purchasing an additional 123,624 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 445,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 68,746 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 352,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 60,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 315,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GWX traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.89. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,582. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $32.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.38.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

