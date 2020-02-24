SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Sold by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,900 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 41,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,795,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD opened at $106.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.87. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $72.72 and a 12-month high of $113.57.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

