Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Tops $0.0980 on Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0980 or 0.00001019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Bisq. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $1,061.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00025770 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010967 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.01 or 0.02868658 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002248 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000323 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00017991 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

