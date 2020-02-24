Spectrum (SPT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Spectrum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Spectrum has a market cap of $41,095.00 and approximately $25,680.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.30 or 0.00780948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009825 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006694 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.