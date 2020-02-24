Spiking (SPIKE) Trading 30.9% Lower This Week

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 46.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $510,749.00 and approximately $1.31 million worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spiking token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. In the last week, Spiking has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spiking alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00048030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00493202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.96 or 0.06576326 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00061999 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00027055 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Spiking Token Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a token. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com.

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.