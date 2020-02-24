Spirit Airlines (SAVE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ: SAVE) in the last few weeks:

2/12/2020 – Spirit Airlines was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/6/2020 – Spirit Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Spirit Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $43.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Spirit Airlines was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2020 – Spirit Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Spirit Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $53.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Spirit Airlines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Buckingham Research. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

1/16/2020 – Spirit Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Spirit Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/7/2020 – Spirit Airlines was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $41.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average of $39.10. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $61.59.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $254,043.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine P. Richards acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.24 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 26.8% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

