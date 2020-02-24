SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,617 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of SPS Commerce worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 173.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,805.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 95.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.24. 2,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,347. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $62.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.66.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPSC. BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $488,498.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,865.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $626,577.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,324.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,926,509 over the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

