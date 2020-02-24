SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Holdings Raised by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of SPX Flow worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPX Flow by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

FLOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on shares of SPX Flow and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

In related news, insider Jose Larios sold 18,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $765,034.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,194 shares in the company, valued at $796,359.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLOW stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.00. 2,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,008. SPX Flow Inc has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.