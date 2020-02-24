SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Trading 24.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. SRCOIN has a market capitalization of $107,088.00 and approximately $196.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SRCOIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, SRCOIN has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.22 or 0.02840256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00226894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040117 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00137261 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SRCOIN

SRCOIN’s genesis date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info. The official message board for SRCOIN is medium.com/@SRCOIN. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SRCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

