SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Raised to $61.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to $61.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,817,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,083. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.07. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $67.73. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 72 shares of company stock valued at $4,373 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,013,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,092,000 after buying an additional 104,581 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 55.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $9,097,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 815.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 45.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

