St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Price Target Raised to GBX 590

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 590 ($7.76) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.58) price objective (up from GBX 450 ($5.92)) on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 630 ($8.29).

Shares of LON:SMP opened at GBX 503.89 ($6.63) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.53, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 501.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 456.32. St. Modwen Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 370 ($4.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 530 ($6.97).

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 17.40 ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 16.40 ($0.22) by GBX 1 ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that St. Modwen Properties will post 1995.000003 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Allan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.75), for a total value of £61,560 ($80,978.69). Also, insider Sarah Whitney bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 464 ($6.10) per share, with a total value of £41,760 ($54,932.91).

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

