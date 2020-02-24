Stabilus (STM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Stabilus (ETR: STM):

2/10/2020 – Stabilus was given a new €69.00 ($80.23) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Stabilus was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Stabilus was given a new €68.00 ($79.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Stabilus was given a new €57.00 ($66.28) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Stabilus was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Stabilus was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR STM opened at €50.40 ($58.60) on Monday. Stabilus SA has a twelve month low of €35.58 ($41.37) and a twelve month high of €64.55 ($75.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €57.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €52.04.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.