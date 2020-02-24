Stakinglab Achieves Market Capitalization of $28,482.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $28,482.00 and approximately $967.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for about $0.0703 or 0.00000731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00331701 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021596 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030964 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000204 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000148 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000142 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 2,669,822 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.