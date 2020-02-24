State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 30,678 Shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,678 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.13% of Criteo worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Criteo by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,899,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,882 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 30,183 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 425,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 56,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTO stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.60. 37,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,462. Criteo SA has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. The company has a market cap of $849.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Criteo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Criteo SA will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CRTO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Criteo from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Criteo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.32.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

