State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires New Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Essential Properties Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.63. 516,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $29.34.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPRT. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

