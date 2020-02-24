State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 22,661 Shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,661 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.10% of Oceaneering International worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1,775.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on OII. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

NYSE OII traded down $1.40 on Monday, reaching $11.57. 41,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.21. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

