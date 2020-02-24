State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 5,287 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of PriceSmart worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PriceSmart during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 14.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 72.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 299,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares during the period. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PriceSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.70.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $735,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,251,955 shares in the company, valued at $312,773,809.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,800 over the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSMT traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.03. 1,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,422. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $79.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $811.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.30 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

