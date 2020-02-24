State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Holdings in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

KTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

NYSE:KTB traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.80. The stock had a trading volume of 13,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,343. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.