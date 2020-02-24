State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Position in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,338 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.05% of Columbia Banking System worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

COLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $37.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,453. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.