State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,346 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AJRD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,733,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,474,000 after purchasing an additional 205,826 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 192,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 108,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,270,000 after purchasing an additional 173,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AJRD traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.99. 270,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,399. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.73. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $57.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.75 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

