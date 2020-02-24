State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Monro were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monro by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,878,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,119,000 after buying an additional 189,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Monro by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,928,000 after buying an additional 12,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 2.4% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 566,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,722,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 479,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,502,000 after buying an additional 122,444 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MNRO shares. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

Shares of MNRO stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. Monro Inc has a twelve month low of $59.47 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average is $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Monro had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monro Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Monro’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

