State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 81.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 20,415 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth $3,721,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $108,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $1,480,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,478 shares of company stock worth $5,712,323. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MSM traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.62. The company had a trading volume of 247,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,381. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52 week low of $64.59 and a 52 week high of $86.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSM. Raymond James downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

