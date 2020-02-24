State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,803 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,791 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,589,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,524,000 after acquiring an additional 757,477 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 41,515 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ONB shares. ValuEngine raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

ONB traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,354. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 25.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.