State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,161 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 197.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 21.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 937,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 167,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 384,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of ROIC stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 21,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,901. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 71.82%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

