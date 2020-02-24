State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,938 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 583.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.

In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $85,904.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter Phd Gilbert bought 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,016.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MYGN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.16.

Shares of MYGN stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.76. 47,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,277. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.59.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

