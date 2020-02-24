State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ASGN were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASGN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in ASGN by 526.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in ASGN by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ASGN in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ASGN by 14.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.99. 101,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,880. ASGN Inc has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.36.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASGN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

