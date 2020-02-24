State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,998 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Avista by 0.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 24.8% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

NYSE AVA traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.51. 11,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,780. Avista Corp has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $45.25.

In other Avista news, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $467,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,008.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.