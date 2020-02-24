State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,855 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Mueller Industries worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after buying an additional 237,292 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $5,577,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 2,130.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 90,738 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,568,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 73,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,129. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.98. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $543.84 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 22,798 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $729,763.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,930,032.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

