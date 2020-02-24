State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.35 Million Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,359 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Federal Signal worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,840,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,493,000 after buying an additional 117,326 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 197.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 32,705 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 111,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 42,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 118,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 39,866 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

FSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of FSS stock traded down $1.76 on Monday, hitting $31.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.