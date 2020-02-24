State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.40 Million Position in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41,323 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 577,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,499,000 after buying an additional 27,778 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,898,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 242,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,772,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 214,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,550,000 after buying an additional 52,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $1,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,647,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,804,227.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,780. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 1.65. Clean Harbors Inc has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.59.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

