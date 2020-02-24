State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.43 Million Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 162,287 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 1,583.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Old Republic International during the third quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 122.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 44,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,570. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

