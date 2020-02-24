State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,988,000 after buying an additional 22,101 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Finally, BMT Investment Advisors boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 10,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KWR traded down $7.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.20. 3,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,161. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Quaker Chemical Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.79 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Several research firms recently commented on KWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quaker Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

