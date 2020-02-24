State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.47 Million Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,798 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 29.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WRE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:WRE traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.66. 8,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,113. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $80.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.84 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 119.52% and a return on equity of 3.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

