State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.47 Million Stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,355 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,852,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 363,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,812,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,564,000 after purchasing an additional 323,415 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,082,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $3,026,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 175,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 65,736 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEE traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.86. 52,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61. Sealed Air Corp has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 13,233 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $456,141.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 261,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,013,939.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Duff bought 15,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

