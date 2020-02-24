State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.51 Million Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $38,407,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,145,000 after acquiring an additional 304,187 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 452,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after buying an additional 301,590 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,480,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,816,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from to and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

NYSE:SIX traded down $2.22 on Monday, reaching $30.41. 157,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,566. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 1-year low of $29.96 and a 1-year high of $59.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average is $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.11 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.21%.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

