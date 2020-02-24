State of Tennessee Treasury Department Invests $1.51 Million in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Shenandoah Telecommunications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHEN shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 65,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,342. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $50.56.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

