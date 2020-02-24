State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth $301,000.

Shares of NYSE CRI traded down $15.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.20. 107,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.54 and a 1 year high of $112.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average of $100.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRI. ValuEngine cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

