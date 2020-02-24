State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Holdings in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,147 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of The GEO Group worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GEO traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 45,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,422. The GEO Group Inc has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $621.71 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.