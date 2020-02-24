State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Inter Parfums worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IPAR traded down $3.57 on Monday, reaching $64.67. 1,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,942. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $283,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $283,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 3,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $230,871.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,871.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,784 shares of company stock worth $1,486,876 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

